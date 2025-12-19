Un viaggio a Innolandia, l’Isola dell’Innovazione. Racconti di un moderno Gulliver (Capitolo 4, parte seconda)

In terzo luogo, Innolandia ha abbattuto le barriere mentali. Scienziati e ricercatori sono abituati a lavorare con l’industria in attività di ricerca applicata da cui estrarre nuove idee. Sostenendo che “gli obiettivi applicati permettono di affrontare meglio nozioni e princìpi di base”, gli Innolandesi amano definirsi seguaci di Faraday.

In quarto luogo, essendo ormai un hub mondiale per i vettori della conoscenza, Innolandia ha azzerato le distanze geografiche, sicché l’economia si sviluppa come un sistema aperto. Gli Innolandesi sono operatori commerciali su scala mondiale, e il commercio internazionale tanto contribuisce alla prosperità del paese. Quella che raggiunge i mercati globali è conoscenza in una miriade di forme. Gli Innolandesi, infatti, padroneggiano i mercati del know- how (vendendo la conoscenza di come le informazioni devono essere elaborate), del know-what (quali informazioni sono necessarie), del know-why (perché un’informazione è indispensabile), del know- where (dove rinvenire l’informazione utile per raggiungere un certo risultato) e del know-when (quando di una data informazione non si può fare a meno).

Non per ultimo, gli Innolandesi posseggono una grande destrezza nel commercializzare con alta redditività le innovazioni. Ne portano sui mercati l’intera gamma, dai beni e servizi affatto nuovi e originali ai più piccoli cambiamenti e miglioramenti di quelli già disponibili. Quella che chiamano “commercializzazione” è l’attività che offre soluzioni innovative ai problemi individuati sia nei mercati attuali (attività di osservazione) che in quelli futuri (attività di creazione di visioni sul futuro a medio e lungo termine). Pertanto, l’alta reputazione che il paese si è conquistata non scaturisce dalla vendita di soluzioni già pronte, standardizzate; è, invece, il frutto della maestria nel trovare soluzioni su misura per i problemi dei loro clienti di oggi e di domani.

È dall’insieme di tanti e tali risultati che ho colto quanto potente e continuo sia il flusso di ricchezza che si riversa sul paese.

A voyage to Innoland, the Island of Innovation. Tales of a modern Gulliver (Chapter 4, second part)

Third, in their knowledge society, the mental borders had been erased. Local scientists and researchers are accustomed to collaborating with industry for applied research, from which they generate new ideas and insights. Maintaining that “applied goals also tackle the basics”, they like to be called followers of the great British chemist and physicist Michael Faraday (1791-1867).

Fourth, the country has become a global hub for knowledge carriers, eliminating geographical distances, and as a result, its economy has developed as an open system. Innolanders are global traders, and their trade accounts for a significant portion of the country’s gross domestic product. It is knowledge in various forms that is disseminated to the market. The Innolanders master the know-how map designed in Utrecht by two geographers of knowledge, Robert van der Speck and André Spijkervet – an illustrated map of markets for know-how (selling the knowledge of how information must be processed), know what (which information is needed), know why(why which information is needed), know-where (where information can be founded toachieve a specific result), and know-when (when which information is needed).

Last but not least, the Innolanders are sharp in running with profitability the commercialization of innovation. They market the full range of innovation, from the novel goods and services to the smallest changes in the format of existing products. What they call commercialization’ is the activity of matching innovative solutions with problems detected both in the actual markets (market watch exercise) and the future ones (market foresight). Therefore, their sound reputation does not stem from selling ready-made solutions, but rather from the mastery of tailoring innovation to the current and potential needs of their clients.

From all these achievements, I felt how powerful and growing the flow of wealth was that poured into the country.