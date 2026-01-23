Un viaggio a Innolandia, l’Isola dell’Innovazione. Racconti di un moderno Gulliver (Capitolo 5, seconda parte)

Gli esperti di politica pubblica di Innoland ritengono che la priorità debba essere data alle specie più adatte a rafforzare il dinamismo delle proprie località attraverso relazioni di collaborazione reciproca. A differenza delle imprese indipendenti isolate, le PMI nei sistemi a rete incoraggiano le grandi aziende a integrarsi nell’economia regionale attraverso il decentramento delle loro attività. Gli investimenti esteri delle multinazionali – mi ha detto un esperto – assomigliano al comportamento del coniglio, sempre pronto a fuggire. Solo l’attività metodica, laboriosa e instancabile delle reti locali nel generare interdipendenze sociali e produttive può impedire alle grandi aziende di fuggire. Ha paragonato questa attività a quella a cui, in modi diversi, sono associati il cavallo da tiro che traina il carro e il ragno che tesse la sua tela.

A sostegno di questo approccio allo sviluppo economico locale, un altro esperto ha attirato l’attenzione sulla grande guerra automobilistica europea. Ha menzionato i problemi di formazione causati dal complesso coreano di semiconduttori LG Wales in quella regione, i piani annunciati dalla Ford per la perdita di 1.300 posti di lavoro nello stabilimento di Halewood in Gran Bretagna, l’improvvisa chiusura dello stabilimento belga della Renault e, ultimo ma non meno importante, ha citato la dichiarazione dell’ex Commissario europeo per la concorrenza Karel Van Miert sull’evento precedente: “È assolutamente indifendibile che, con l’aiuto di sussidi governativi, un’azienda trasferisca attività redditizie da un angolo all’altro dell’Unione europea”, come ha affermato il Commissario alla radio belga.

Alla fine, l’esperto ha citato un documento che includeva un lungo elenco di incentivi concessi da governi statali e locali per attrarre investimenti esteri diretti. Ha commentato che il costo per i contribuenti dell’attrazione di investimenti esteri può arrivare fino a 250.000 dollari per posto di lavoro, e non meno di 47.000 dollari, soprattutto in caso di una guerra di offerte, come sta accadendo oggigiorno. Ci sono due gruppi di vincitori da questa situazione: i fortunati lavoratori con un impiego sovvenzionato e gli azionisti di società straniere. Il risultato migliore per gli azionisti (e il peggiore per i contribuenti) è che finiscono per essere pagati per piantare le tende dove avrebbero comunque fatto, quindi la generosità dei loro ospiti è puro guadagno.

Nella frenesia della competizione per gli investimenti esteri a piede libero, gli esperti di Innoland hanno contrapposto le argomentazioni a favore di una politica calma, solida e molto meno onerosa, volta a promuovere nuove imprese. In effetti, a quei tempi, le autorità pubbliche del paese erano impegnate in una vasta operazione per promuovere la formazione di nuove imprese – in particolare quelle tecnologiche – per rafforzare il tessuto industriale locale attraverso nuove reti, facilitando così la creazione di reti produttive interaziendali.

Ho accertato che un elevato merito da parte delle politiche pubbliche veniva senza dubbio attribuito alle aziende con un’elevata propensione al networking e capaci di agganciare le multinazionali con sede a Innoland alle reti locali da loro create. A quel tempo, le imprese frammentate e tradizionali che operavano in modo isolato non costituivano più il grosso del tessuto industriale del Paese; la porzione più significativa della popolazione imprenditoriale era un crogiolo di campioni locali, leader locali, pivot, attrattori e sviluppatori di opportunità. In effetti, negli ultimi dieci anni, il governo di Innoland aveva concesso prestiti a questi potenziali e talvolta “nascosti” vincitori, non ai veri e spesso “clamorosi” perdenti, tipici delle imprese indipendenti e isolate.

A voyage to Innoland, the Island of Innovation. Tales of a modern Gulliver (Chapter 5, second part)

Innoland public policy pundits reckon that priority should be given to species more suited to reinforcing the dynamism of their own localities through reciprocal collaborative relationships. Unlike independent firms in isolation, SMEs in network systems encourage large corporations to integrate into the regional economy through the decentralisation of their operations. Inward investments by multinationals – a pundit said to me – resemble the rabbit’s behaviour, always ready to take to flight. Only the methodical, laborious, and hard-working activity of local networks in engendering social and productive interdependencies can restrain large corporations from escaping. He compared this activity to that in which are, in different ways, associated the draft horse dragging the cart and the spider weaving its web.

In supporting this approach to local economic development, another pundit drew attention to Europe’s great car war. He mentioned the training problems the Korean LG Wales complex of semiconductor has caused in that region, the Ford’s announced plans for 1,300 job losses at its Halewood factory in Britain, the Renault’s abruptly closure of its Belgian factory, and, last but not least, he quoted the former European Competition Commissioner Karel Van Miert’s statement about the previous event – “It is absolutely indefensible that with the help of government subsidies a company transfers profitable activities from one corner of the European Union to another”, as the Commissioner said on Belgian radio.

In the end, the pundit brought up a paper that included a long list of incentives given by state and local governments to attract direct foreign mobile investments. He commented that the cost to taxpayers of snaring foreign investment can be up to $250,000 per job, and not less than $47,000, especially if there is a bidding war, as is occurring nowadays. There are two lots of winners from this: the lucky workers with subsidised employment and the shareholders of foreign companies. The best outcome for shareholders (and the worst for taxpayers) is that they end up getting paid to pitch camp where they would have done anyway, so their hosts’ largesse is pure gain.

Amid the frenzy of competing for footloose foreign investment, the Innoland pundits countered arguments for a calm, sound, and far less burdensome policy aimed at fostering new firms. Indeed, in those days, the country’s public authorities were engaged in a vast operation to foster new firm formation – technology firms, in particular – to strengthen the local industrial tissue by means of new meshes, thereby making it easier to create inter-firm production networks.

I ascertained that a high credit from the public policy was doubtlessly bestowed on the species of firms with a high propensity to networking and capable of hooking Innoland-based multinationals to the local networks they have spawned. By that time, fragmented and traditional enterprises operating in isolation were no longer the bulk of the country’s industrial fabric; the most significant portion of the business population was a melting pot of local champions, local leaders, pivots, attractors, and opportunity developers. Indeed, over the last ten years, the Innoland government had granted loans to these potential and sometimes ‘hidden’ winners, not to the actual and often ‘vociferous’ losers typified by the independent, isolated firms.

