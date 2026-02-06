A Trustopolis, capitale di Innolandia. La spontanea socievolezza degli abitanti. E la loro nozione di fiducia.

Dopo aver percorso circa cento miglia, sono arrivato a Trustopolis, la capitale di Innolandia. Il fatto che lì il fiume della conoiscenza scorra più velocemente e sia più trasparente che altrove è dovuto all’incessante campagna pubblica per la diffusione del corretto uso della parola tra gli abitanti di Trustopolis.

Gli Innolandesi non erano più disposti a ricevere informazioni che li avrebbero lasciati in una situazione peggiore di quella della loro ignoranza. Non volevano sentirsi dire che qualcosa è nero quando è bianco, o corto quando è lungo. Tuttavia, li ho trovati disposti ad accettare che possano esserci affermazioni più o meno vere e false allo stesso tempo. In breve, che “A” e il suo opposto, “non-A”, possano coesistere. Questa logica, che ha radici buddiste e viene definita nel Paese come “multivalente” o “sfocata”, in contrasto con la logica “bivalente” di Aristotele, è stata respinta da molti scienziati occidentali come errata e perniciosa, nonostante le numerose innovazioni che ne sono derivate.

Avendo già vissuto tre anni a Trustopolis, posso spiegare al lettore la vera ragione di questo successo, che attribuisco alla perseveranza del governo locale nell’incoraggiare la formazione di capitale sociale – un esperimento poi esteso a tutto il Paese, che oggi è una società ad alto tasso di fiducia. Il presupposto di fondo era che il capitale sociale – “la capacità delle persone di lavorare insieme in gruppi e organizzazioni per raggiungere obiettivi comuni” – fosse un fattore chiave della crescita endogena, insieme al capitale umano, alla conoscenza, alle infrastrutture, al capitale fisico e alla produzione. Pertanto, i responsabili politici locali hanno messo insieme le teorie occidentali sulla crescita endogena e il capitale sociale come ulteriore componente primaria.

A voyage to Innoland, the Island of Innovation. Tales of a modern Gulliver (Chapter 6, first part)

In Trustopolis, capital of Innoland. The spontaneous sociability of the inhabitants. And their notion of trust.

Having travelled about hundred miles, I came to Trustopolis – the capital city of Innoland. That there river flows faster and is more transparent than elsewhere, it is due to the relentless public campaign for the dissemination of the proper use of speech among the inhabitants of Trustopolis.

The Innolandesi were no longer willing to receive information that left them worse off than if they were ignorant. They did not want to hear that something is black when it is white, or short when it is long. However, I found them ready to accept that there may be statements more or less true and false at the same time. In short, that ‘A’ and its opposite, ‘not-A’ can coexist. This logic, which has a Buddhist root and is defined in the country as ‘multivalent’ or ‘fuzzy’, in contrast to Aristotle’s ‘bivalent’ logic, has been rejected by many Western scientists as wrong and pernicious, notwithstanding the number of innovations originating from it.

Having already lived three years in Trustopolis, I can give the reader the very reason for that success, which I ascribe to the local government’s perseverance in encouraging the social capital formation – an experiment then extended to all the country, which is nowadays a high-trust society. The underlying assumption was that social capital – “the ability of people to work together in groups and organizations to achieve common ends” – is a key factor of endogenous growth along with human capital, knowledge, infrastructures, physical capital, and production. Thus, the local policymakers had mixed up the Western theories of endogenous growth, having added social capital as a further, primary component.

