Un viaggio a Innolandia, l’Isola dell’Innovazione. Racconti di un moderno Gulliver (Capitolo 6, seconda parte)

L’autore incontra uno studioso dell’Istituto della Complessità. La sua descrizione dell’economia di Innolandia come un sistema in evoluzione, collettivamente auto-catalitico.

La conversazione torna sul tema delle università imprenditoriali.

L’Istituto della Complessità è l’istituzione più influente del paese, dove economisti, fisici e biologi si riuniscono per discutere le leggi della complessità. La conversazione che ho avuto con loro è stata molto stimolante. Facendo riferimento ai modelli di un biologo americano, Stuart Alan Kauffman, un eminente personaggio dell’Istituto aveva abbozzato un sistema collettivamente auto-catalitico, “un sistema in cui – ripeto le parole che aveva tratto da un libro di Kauffman (“At Home in the Universe: The Search for Laws of Self-Organizing and Complexity”, Oxford University Press, 1995) – le molecole accelerano le reazioni stesse attraverso cui si formano: A crea B; B crea C; C crea di nuovo A”. Ora immaginate un’intera rete di questi circuiti autopropulsivi. Con una fornitura di molecole di cibo, la rete sarà in grado di ricrearsi costantemente”. L’economia di Innolandia – ha aggiunto un altro scienziato – è un insieme di reti di attività auto-catalitiche, auto-sufficienti e auto-rinforzanti.

Le università imprenditoriali, è stato osservato, sono le molecole di cibo per la formazione delle reti auto-catalitiche del XXI secolo. Sono le università che, arando nuovi campi dell’imprenditorialità, sradicano comportamenti tanto ostinati quanto inflessibili, che promuovono le vocazioni storiche del Paese. Nemica dell’innovazione è, infatti, la vocazione che ha tracciato la strada dei successi passati. Per innovare noi, gli Innolandesi, dobbiamo liberarci dalla dipendenza dal successo passato. Le università imprenditoriali – hanno osservato gli scienziati – rendono accessibili politiche volte a diversificare l’economia attraverso la creazione di imprese innovative in settori emergenti – veri e propri mutanti aziendali che rendono fiorenti città sbiadite nel tempo.

A voyage to Innoland, the Island of Innovation. Tales of a modern Gulliver (Chapter 6, second part)

The author meets a scholar of the Institute of Complexity. His description of the Innoland economy as an evolving, collectively autocatalytic system.

The conversation returns to the subject of entrepreneurial universities.

The Institute of Complexity is the country’s most influential institution where economists, physical and biological scientists come together to discuss the laws of complexity. The conversation I had with them was very stimulating. By referring to the models of an American biologist, Stuart Alan Kauffman, an eminent person of the Institute had sketched a collectively autocatalytic system, “one in which – I repeat the words that he had taken from a book of Kauffman (“At Home in the Universe: The Search for Laws of Self-Organizing and Complexity, Oxford University Press, 1995) – the molecules speed up the very reactions by which they themselves are formed: A makes B; B makes C; C makes again A. Now imagine a whole network of these self-propelling loops. Given a supply of food molecules, the network will be able to constantly re-create itself”. The Innoland economy – another scientist added – is a set of autocatalytic, self-sustaining and self-reinforcing networks of activities.

The entrepreneurial universities, it was noted, are the food molecules for the formation of the 21st Century autocatalytic networks. Those are the universities that, ploughing new fields of entrepreneurship, eradicate behaviours as stubborn as inflexible, which promote the historical vocations history of the country. Enemy of innovation is, in fact, the vocation which traced the path of past successes. To innovate we, the Innoladers, must liberate from dependence on the success that it was. The entrepreneurial universities – remarked the scientists – make it accessible policy aimed at diversifying the economy through the creation of innovative companies in emerging sectors – real business mutants that make flourishing cities faded over time.

