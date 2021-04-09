Vedere con gli occhi di un bimbo. La forza trainante del cambiamento sono le idee nella testa delle persone. Non c’è pianificazione che tenga. Gli ideatori guardano il mondo come se lo stessero vedendo per la prima volta. Le loro visioni, direbbe Vladimir Nabokov, “sono rotonde, come l’universo o gli occhi di un bimbo la prima volta che vede uno spettacolo circense” (Grishakova, M. The Models of Space, Time and Vision in V. Nabokov’s Fiction: Narrative Strategies and Cultural Frames, Tartu: Tartu University Press, 2012). Quando i loro esperimenti si discostano dalle aspettative secondo le leggi conosciute, l’apertura mentale è massima dal momento che si è colto qualcosa di inatteso.

La storia dell’uomo è tutta un tentativo – il tentativo di mirare l’impossibile – e di raggiungerlo. Non c’è logica, perché se l’umanità avesse scelto la logica sarebbe ancora cavernicola e legata alla Terra.

Seeing through the eyes of a child

The driving force behind change is the ideas in people’s heads. No amount of planning can keep them down. The creators look at the world as if they were seeing it for the first time. Their visions – Vladimir Nabokov would say – “are round as the universe or the eyes of a child at its first circus show” (Grishakova, M. The Models of Space, Time and Vision in V. Nabokov’s Fiction: Narrative Strategies and Cultural Frames, Tartu: Tartu University Press, 2012). When their experiments deviate from expectations according to known laws, open-mindedness is utmost since something unexpected has been caught.

Human history is all about an attempt – the pursuit of aiming for the impossible and achieving it. There is no logic, for if human beings had chosen logic, they would still be cavemen and tied to the Earth.

