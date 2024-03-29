Viviamo nell’Era della Conoscenza ma ci stiamo dirigendo verso l’Era dell’Immaginazione. Tuttavia, i nostri attuali sistemi educativi dividono ancora arte e impresa, giustapponendoli come mondi diversi, ignorando apparentemente la verità essenziale che l’immaginazione è il trampolino di lancio dell’innovazione. Affinché le imprese possano continuare ad evolversi, è necessario abbassare le barriere alla creatività e all’innovazione.

L’educazione artistica può trasformare le future iniziative imprenditoriali e sociali sviluppando l’empatia e migliorando le competenze spesso identificate come carenti nei laureati che entrano nel mondo del lavoro. L’arte è dirompente e l’innovazione richiede la disruption per prosperare. Entrambi evidenziano il valore inestimabile dell’abbattimento delle barriere psicologiche, organizzative e istituzionali che li tengono separati. Per educatori e professionisti, si tratta di una discussione approfondita progettata per stimolare la consapevolezza delle problematiche che la formazione aziendale deve affrontare.

We live in the Age of Knowledge but are heading towards the Age of Imagination. However, our current education systems still divide arts and business, juxtaposing them as different worlds and ignoring the essential truth that imagination is the springboard of innovation. For business to continue to evolve, the barriers to creativity and innovation must be lowered.

Arts education can transform future business and social endeavours by developing empathy and enhancing skills frequently identified as lacking in graduates entering the workplace. Art is disruptive, and innovation requires disruption to thrive. Both highlight the inestimable value of lowering the psychological, organizational and institutional barriers that keep them apart. For educators and practitioners, this is an in-depth discussion designed to stimulate awareness of business education issues.

(Innovation and the Arts: The Value of Humanities Studies for Business, Emerald Group Publishing)

