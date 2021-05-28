“Io non so”

La scienza e l’industria sono protagonisti del mondo naturale e del mondo umano. Alcuni leader esplorano i due mondi solcando il vasto oceano del sapere con le mappe delle conoscenza su cui tracciano la loro rotta. Sperimentando l’ignoranza come fonte di creatività, altri intravedono nuove rotte.

La poetessa Wislawa Szymborska, nella conferenza tenuta in occasione del premio Nobel che ha ricevuto nel 1996, ha detto:

“Se Isaac Newton non si fosse mai detto ‘non lo so’, le mele del suo piccolo frutteto sarebbero cadute a terra come chicchi di grandine e nel migliore dei casi si sarebbe chinato per raccoglierle e divorarle con gusto.

Se la mia connazionale Maria Sklodowska Curie non si fosse detta ‘non so’ sarebbe sicuramente diventata insegnante di chimica per un convitto di signorine di buona famiglia, e avrebbe trascorso la vita svolgendo questa attività, peraltro onesta. Ma si ripeteva ‘non so’ e proprio queste parole la condussero, e per due volte, a Stoccolma, dove vengono insignite del premio Nobel le persone di animo inquieto ed eternamente alla ricerca”.

“I don’t know”

Science and industry are leading players in the natural world and the human world. Some leaders explore the two worlds by ploughing the vast ocean of knowing with knowledge maps on which they chart their course. Experimenting with ignorance as a source of creativity, others glimpse new routes.

In the lecture she delivered on the occasion of the Nobel Prize she received in 1996, the poet Wislawa Szymborska (1923-2012) said,

“If Isaac Newton had never said to himself ‘I don’t know’, the apples in his little orchard might have dropped to the ground like hailstones and at best he would have stooped to pick them up and gobble them with gusto.

Had my compatriot Marie Sklodowska-Curie never said to herself ‘I don’t know’, she probably would have wound up teaching chemistry at some private high school for young ladies from good families, and would have ended her days performing this otherwise perfectly respectable job. But she kept on saying “I don’t know”, and these words led her, not just once but twice, to Stockholm, where restless, questing spirits are occasionally rewarded with the Nobel Prize”.

