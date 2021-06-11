La ricerca infinita della verità

Con l’occhio del detective, spetta agli evangelisti dell’imprenditoria trasformazionale aprire percorsi di incertezza e abituare le persone coinvolte nel cambiamento a seguirli. Sono guidati dal pensiero di Socrate, ripreso da Petros Markaris. Lo scrittore greco-armeno di romanzi gialli scrive:

“‘La verità si trova nell’incertezza’, aveva detto Socrate. Il problema delle certezze è che a volte corroborano le illusioni e portano a una verità solo apparente. Al contrario, l’incertezza ci spinge a cercare la verità dei fatti. Tuttavia, è anche possibile che ci porti verso un’altra convinzione: che, per dirla tutta, la verità è liquida e mutevole e che, pertanto, la sua ricerca è infinita, destinata a ripetersi ogni volta in circostanze diverse. L’incompletezza ha molto in comune con l’incertezza. Se l’incertezza apre, secondo Socrate, la strada alla verità, l’incompletezza è il meccanismo che mette in moto l’immaginazione”.

With a detective’s eye, it is up to the evangelists of transformational entrepreneurship to open up uncertainty paths and get the people involved in change accustomed to following them. They are guided by Socrates’ thought, taken up by Petros Markaris. The Greek-Armenian writer of crime novels pens:

“‘Truth is found in uncertainty’, Socrates had said. The problem with certainties is that they sometimes corroborate illusions and lead to only apparent truth. Conversely, uncertainty drives us to seek the truth of facts. However, it is also possible that it leads us towards another conviction: that, to put it bluntly, truth is liquid and changeable and that, therefore, its search is an endless one, doomed to repeat itself each time in different circumstances. Incompleteness has much in common with uncertainty. If uncertainty opens, according to Socrates, the road to truth, incompleteness is the mechanism that sets the imagination in motion”.

