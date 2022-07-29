La decisione di investire in imprese trasformative basate sulla scienza ha una componente comportamentale fondamentale, basata sulla possibilità che un evento si verifichi. Credenze che appaiono irragionevoli, prove inadeguate e volatilità non ostacolano la disposizione a investire in invasori destabilizzanti. Gli imprenditori scientifici ricevono il sostegno di investitori non ortodossi, il cui giudizio indipendente li indirizza verso una strada meno battuta, quella lungo la quale la scienza non è guidata dall’avidità aziendale. La mano invisibile di questi investitori non trasmette il messaggio che l’avidità è un bene. Al contrario, come intendeva Adam Smith, quella mano indica la strada a comportamenti individuali che interagiscono per progettare un modello di creazione di imprese scientifiche i cui risultati sono vantaggiosi per la comunità. Gli investitori visionari fanno soffiare il vento dell’abbandono dello status quo e usano la forza del vento per muovere le pale dei mulini delle opportunità.

The decision to invest in science-based transformativeenterprises has a vital behavioural component based on the possibility that an event may occur. Beliefs that appear unreasonable, inadequate evidence, and volatility do not hinder the disposition to invest in destabilizing invaders. Sciencepreneurs receive support from unorthodox investors whose independent judgment points them to a less travelled road – that along which science is not driven by corporate greed. The invisible hand of these investors does not carry the message that greed is good. On the contrary, as Adam Smith intended, that hand points the way to individual behaviours who interact to design a pattern of setting up scientific enterprises whose results are beneficial to the community. They blow the wind of abandonment of the status quo and use wind power to move the blades of the mills of opportunity.

