Quando il sipario si alzerà sul domani

Quale sarà la scena dominante che vede come protagonisti la ragione e la narrazione? Vedremo un paesaggio sociale completamente diverso dal passato?

All’indomani della pandemia del 2020, nuove idee e valori sono apparsi all’orizzonte. Il cuore della nuova era batte al ritmo di un’avanguardia di umanisti – i “prosilienti”, persone proattive e resistenti che si alzano per vedere sempre più lontano, e poi saltano e balzano in avanti.

La natura appare dotata della sua soggettività e intelligenza. Se il domani deve essere progettato con la natura come partner, non come oggetto, allora nel discorso del design, l’immaginazione degli artisti e l’intelletto degli scienziati devono dialogare.

Nelle acque turbolente degli eventi naturali, quella conversazione evita di annegare sotto il peso delle molte interpretazioni che si danno. Nella palestra della conversazione, lo scambio di pensieri genera socializzazione ed empatia. Le parole che si scontrano danno vita a parole nuove e originali che spazzano via i molti dibattiti e rituali banali.

Once the curtain rises on tomorrow

What will be the dominant scene that features reason and narrative as protagonists? Will we see a social landscape utterly different from the past?

In the aftermath of the 2020 pandemic, new ideas and values have appeared on the horizon. The heart of the new era beats to the rhythm of an avant-garde of humanists – the “prosilients,” proactive and resilient persons who rise up to see farther and further, and then jump and leap forward.

Nature appears endowed with its subjectivity and intelligence. If tomorrow must be designed with nature as a partner, not as an object, then in the discourse of design, the imagination of artists and the intellect of scientists must converse.

In the turbulent waters of natural events, that conversation prevents drowning under the weight of the many interpretations that are given. In the gymnasium of conversation, the exchange of thoughts begets socialisation and empathy. The words that collide give life to new, original words that sweep away the many trivial debates and rituals.

