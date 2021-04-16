Il poeta, lo scienziato e il produttore

Nell’ideatore il poeta ispiratore dell’idea che nasce dal ‘non so’ convive con lo scienziato che la sottopone a test e il produttore di azioni che mette le idee al lavoro. Ammoniva Steve Jobs:

Le idee senza l’azione si traducono in rimpianti. Ogni giorno la maggior parte delle persone lascia che la paura e l’incertezza impedisca loro di agire. Pensa alle idee che hai avuto per un nuovo business o un nuovo lavoro. Quante avrebbero potuto funzionare? Probabilmente molte. Quindi inizia a fidarti del tuo giudizio e del tuo istinto. Non andrà sempre bene, ma se non fai niente permetterai alle tue idee di trasformarsi in rimpianti.

Si deve poi nutrire l’idea facendola interagire e maturare con altre idee ad essa adiacenti.

The poet, the scientist and the producer

In the ideator, the poet who inspires the idea that comes from “I don’t know” coexists with the scientist who tests it and the producer of actions who puts the ideas to work. Steve Jobs warned,

Ideas without action aren’t ideas. They’re regrets. Every day, most people let hesitation and uncertainty stop them from acting on an idea. Think about a few of the ideas you’ve had, whether for a new business, a new career, or even just a part-time job. In retrospect, how many of your ideas could have turned out well? Would a decent percentage have turned out well? My guess is, probably so – so start trusting your analysis, your judgment. You certainly won’t get it right all the time, but if you do nothing and allow your ideas to become regrets.

It would be best to nurture the idea by having it interplay and mature with other ideas adjacent to it.

piero.formica@gmail.com