Il tempo futuro è scandito dal battito delle ore della Rinascita della storia umana. È il tempo della svolta verso un nuovo Rinascimento. Con le parole del poeta italiano Francesco Petrarca (1304-1374), un “tornare” (redeat), “ritornare” (revertatur), “rifiorire” (reflorescat), “rivivere” (reviviscat), “rinascere” (renascatur), e “risorgere” (resurgat).

Alla ricerca della libertà ad innovare, l’attenzione va spostata da quanti sono forti in ristrette aree tematiche ad altri che osservano eventi, problemi e opportunità da un’ampia prospettiva. Rinchiusi nella gabbia della conoscenza rigorosa, ci manca la libertà di guardare le cose direttamente in un modo nuovo e si finisce col battere sentieri noti. Nella casa della nostra mente non scopriamo nuove stanze. Dona la libertà di uscire dalla gabbia la consapevolezza che la conoscenza è generatrice di ignoranza creativa. Quanto cresce la prima, tanto più aumenta la seconda. L’ignoranza consapevole è il preludio di ogni vero progresso della scienza, diceva il fisico scozzese James Clerk Maxwell.

Future time is marked by the beating of the hours of the rebirth of human history. It is the time of the turning point towards a new Renaissance. In the words of the Italian poet Francesco Petrarca (1304-1374), a “return” (redeat, revertatur), “flourishing” (reflorescat), “relive” (reviviscat), “rebirth” (renascatur), and “resurrect” (resurgat).

In the search for freedom to innovate, the focus should be shifted from those who are strong in narrow subject areas to others who observe events, problems and opportunities from a broad perspective. Locked up in the cage of rigorous knowledge, we lack the freedom to look at things directly in a new way and end up treading known paths. In the house of our mind we do not discover new rooms. It gives the freedom to step out of the cage the recognition that knowledge begets creative ignorance. Thoroughly conscious ignorance is the prelude to every real advance in science, said the Scittish physicist James Clerk Maxwell.

