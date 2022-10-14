I polymath e gli investitori visionari

Le idee scientifiche si trasformano in imprenditorialità fondendo la profondità esplicativa della scienza con un approccio umanistico ai modi di comportarsi e comunicare. Le idee scientifiche trasformate in imprenditorialità richiedono la combinazione delle discipline più diverse, costruendo ponti transdisciplinari tra le scienze e le discipline umanistiche. Queste ultime trarrebbero vantaggio dalla profondità esplicativa delle scienze, che beneficerebbero dell’educazione umanistica sui modi di comportarsi e comunicare. Invece di scambiarsi idee che fanno parte del patrimonio comune di conoscenze, si intercettano e si condividono idee del tutto nuove per tutte le parti coinvolte. Il riferimento stringente è alle personalità poliedriche, ai polymath come il musulmano andaluso Abū l-Walīd Muḥammad Ibn ʾAḥmad Ibn Rušd (1126-1198), noto anche come Averroè in Occidente, e agli investitori visionari. Averroè dedicò la sua vita di studioso a collegare flussi apparentemente disparati di creazione del sapere. I polymath e le personalità simili a George Doriot abbandonano i soliti sentieri battuti. Lo fanno perché sono dotati di una flessibilità cognitiva che permette loro di discernere gli ostacoli in quei percorsi che non portano al successo o di intravederne altri che portano risultati stellari a breve termine, il che porta alla malnutrizione dell’innovazione. Le imprese scientifiche sono al passo con persone poliedriche e flessibili che si rifiutano di raccogliere i frutti a portata di mano. Invece di azioni facili, a basso rischio e rapide, preferiscono le cose difficili, puntando a sfuggire al campo gravitazionale dello stato attuale.

Scientific ideas turn into entrepreneurship by merging the explanatory depth of science with a humanistic approach to the manners of behaving and communicating. Scientific ideas turned into entrepreneurship require combinations of the most diverse disciplines, building transdisciplinary bridges between the sciences and the humanities. The latter would benefit from the explanatory depth of the sciences, which would benefit from the humanistic education on how to behave and communicate. Rather than exchanging ideas that are part of the common heritage of knowledge, ideas are intercepted and shared that are entirely new to all parties involved. The compelling reference is to the multifaceted personalities, the polymaths like the Muslim Andalusian Abū l-Walīd Muḥammad Ibn ʾAḥmad Ibn Rušd (1126-1198), also known as Averroes in the West, and the visionary investors. Averroes devoted his scholarly life to connecting seemingly disparate streams of knowledge creation. Polymaths and Doriot-like personalities abandon the usual beaten paths. They do so because they are endowed with a cognitive flexibility that allows them to discern obstacles in those paths that do not lead to success or to glimpse others that bring stellar results in the short term – which leads to the malnutrition of innovation. Scientific enterprises are in step with multifaceted and flexible people who refuse to reap the rewards at hand. Instead of easy, low-risk, quick actions, they prefer the hard stuff, aiming to escape the gravitational field of the current state.

pieroformica@gmail.com